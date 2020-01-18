| Serving Logan County Since 1891 |
Bellefontaine businesses gear up for wedding planning season
Couples celebrating a Christmas or New Year’s engagement must soon turn their attention to all the finer details of planning their big day. As holiday cheer winds down, wedding planning season kicks o…
Mother-son bond forged through painting
A recent trip to the beach in sunny Ft. Myers, Fla., and her 5-year-old’s love of painting and finger paints helped to inspire a Huntsville area resident’s entry in the Not So Bad Art By Good People c…
Cattle Association accepting scholarship applications through March 15
The Logan County Cattle Association is now accepting applications for its annual scholarships, with applications due March 15. Multiple scholarships are available in the amounts of the $250 to $500. T…
Police look into business scams
Officers are investigating whether or not a man charged in Fayette County with scamming an Advance America cash company is the same suspect who scammed the company’s Bellefontaine location at 2230 S. …
Bellefontaine officer selected as Miami Valley Crimestoppers’ Officer of the Year
Bellefontaine Police Department Officer Nathan Wise will be honored today at the annual award luncheon of the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers for his selection as the organization’s 2019 Officer of the Ye…
Treasurer’s resignation accepted
Benjamin Logan Local School District’s Board of Education accepted the resignation Tuesday of its current treasurer during a regular meeting. Board President Tod Johnson said France has tendered her r…
ILES visting artist, students collaborate for wetland project
Work to create a school-wide project highlighting the Indian Lake Elementary wetland is under way with the school’s artist in residence. In the summer of 2019, ILES was awarded an $11,100 Artist In Re…
Parents sent to prison in daughter’s death
Unsanitary living conditions and poor hygiene contributed to the 2018 death of 3-month-old girl, and the victim’s parents have been sent to prison for failing to provide adequate care of their young d…
American Red Cross blood drives approaching
The American Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet donors, and area residents are encouraged to make an appointment to help rep…
Domestic violence, endangering children arrest reported
Richard F. Ramos, 32, of 4778 Napoleon St., Apt. A4, Huntsville, was charged with domestic violence, endangering children and possession of marijuana related to an incident Saturday evening in Russell…
Woman lodged for attacking her mother
Jacqueline R. Bray, 37, of Bellefontaine, was arrested Saturday for aggravated menacing and domestic violence. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department were dispatched to 612 Florence Ave. arou…
Honda pledges training opportunities for 50,000 workers
National Association of Manufacturers initiative also announced MARYSVILLE — Honda of America officials this morning reaffirmed the company’s long-standing commitment to advance the skills of its cur…
Logan County hosts international Central Fantail pigeon show
Bellefontaine drew people near and far for an international Central Fantail show this past weekend. Logan County Fairgrounds hosted the Central Fantail Club Annual meeting Friday and Saturday, drawing…
Riverside BPA students advance to state competition
Forty-five students from Ohio Hi-Point Career Center’s Media Arts and Business satellite programs at Riverside High School will advance to the Business Professionals of America State Competition after…
Birthday ride to school
Two Indian Lake students won a special delivery to school Friday morning. Fifth grader Lilly Michael and third-grader Bella Michael of Huntsville bid on and won a “Ride to School in a Fire Truck…
Vehicle crashes into building
Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department responded about 9:45 a.m. today to the area of St. Patrick Church, 316 E. Patterson Ave. on a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building. No serio…
Driver charged with felony possession of drugs
Cody Alan Waddell, 27, of Bellefontaine, was charged with felony possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension as a result of a traffic stop Friday evening. Off…
‘Be firm, but fair’
Retiring jail administrator Fitzpatrick leaves legacy of respect with staff, inmates With the number of inmates who have passed through the walls of the Logan County Jail throughout Administrator Greg…
Sheriff’s office announces promotions
With Sgt. Adam Fullerton moving into the jail administrator position effective Feb. 1 and receiving a promotion to lieutenant, there are several other promotions and staffing changes at the Logan Coun…
Deputies soon receiving new police dog
Logan County Sheriff’s Office is soon receiving a new police dog following the death of former canine officer Cane in November. Sheriff Randy Dodds announced Thursday that a new dog would be arriving …