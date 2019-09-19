Revamped offensive line makes strong early impression

One of the biggest concerns facing Ohio State coming into the season was an offensive line breaking in four new starters.

Through three games, the unit has exceeded expectations.

All five starting linemen graded out as champions by the coaching staff in the Buckeyes’ 51-10 blasting of Indiana last week. It was the third straight game the entire line received passing grades.

Left tackle Thayer Munford was the lone holdover from last year’s starting line. He has been joined by Rutgers transfer Jonah Jackson at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Wyatt Davis at right guard and Brandon Bowen at right tackle.

There were question marks surrounding the entire group.

