Revamped defense motivated by last year’s struggles

It has only been two games, but Ohio State’s defense has looked dramatically different than the unit that was routinely gouged for big plays in 2018.

The Buckeyes had one of their worst defensive sea- sons ever from a statistical standpoint, finishing 72nd nationally in total defense after allowing 403 yards per game. They were especially poor against the pass, giving up 245 passing yards per game to rank 86th.

When Ryan Day was promoted to head coach after Urban Meyer stepped down, he made it clear his first priority was the address the defense. He kept only one defensive assistant — veteran defensive line coach Larry Johnson — and was creative in his hiring of replace- ments.

Day made waves when he was able to lure Greg Mattison and Al Washington from hated rival Michigan.

Mattison, the Wolverines’ former defensive coordina- tor under Brady Hoke who moved to defensive line coach under Don Brown when Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor, was tabbed by Day to co-coordinate the defense with former San Francisco 49ers secondary coach Jeff Hafley.

