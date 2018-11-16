Buckeyes are improving, but will iIt be enough?

It was an ugly game played in bad weather in a hostile environment, but Ohio State got the gritty win it needed against Michigan State to feel a bit better about themselves.

Coming off a stretch of games where they looked discombobulated and uninspired, the Buckeyes showed some fight in the second half to pull away for a 20-point win in a game it entered as a five-point favorite.

Mike Weber ran for over 100 yards against a Michigan State defense that came in as the top rush- ing defense in the country, Ohio State’s defense held the Spartans to 54 rushing yards and punter Drue Chrisman was spectacular in continuously pinning MSU deep in its own territory in the second half.

It was far from perfect — Chrisman botched a punt that went four yards, there was a bad snap by center Michael Jordan that resulted in a turnover and there was inconsistency in the passing game — but it was a step forward for a team that was sorely needing a boost of confidence.

“We knew exactly what this would be and it was,” said head coach Urban Meyer during his postgame press conference. “That was November football at Michigan State. Mike Weber ran for over 100 yards. He ran really, really hard ... I’m really ecstatic for our defense the way they came out and played.”

BUCKEYE INSIDER, exclusively in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!