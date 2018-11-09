Buckeye legacy may provide missing piece for OSU defense

During a tumultuous season that has seen an assistant coach get fired, the head coach get suspended and the team not play to expectations, Ohio State needed a feel good story.

Brendon White, a sophomore safety from Powell, provided that last Saturday.

The son of former OSU standout defensive back William White, Brendan White came to Ohio State labeled as an “athlete” after standing out on both sides of the ball at Olentangy Liberty High School.

He initially practiced with the wide receivers when he arrived on the OSU campus, but was switched to defense last season. He worked with the linebackers for a brief stint before being moved to the secondary.

White was not mentioned much during fall camp as a candidate to fill the open safety position next to Jordan Fuller in the OSU secondary.

Even with Jahsen Wint and Isaiah Pryor struggling to lock down that spot, White was not given a chance.

But when Fuller was ejected in the first quarter of last week’s Nebraska game because of targeting, the coaching staff elected to try White at Fuller’s spot.

To say White took advantage of his opportunity would be a major understatement. He responded with a team-high 13 tackles, including eight solo stops. He also recorded two tackles for loss.

“It’s one thing to get an opportunity, but it’s another thing to take advantage of an opportunity,” said Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. “In Brendon’s case it was exciting for him and exciting for us.”

