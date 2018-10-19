Passing game flourishing, but...

...Add the running game to growing concerns for Ohio DState’s football team.

Defensive issues, specifically giving up big plays, continue to be a problem for the Buckeyes. A lack of production on the ground is becoming a weakness as well.

In the past three games, the Buckeyes rushed for 365 yards on 117 carries, which works out to a lackluster 3.1-yard average.

Last week’s Minnesota game magnified the ground struggles. Ohio State mustered just 92 yards on 32 carries. It was just the third time in Urban Meyer’s tenure at Ohio State that the Buckeyes were held to 100 rushing yards in a game.

It is hard to blame the problem on the running backs. In J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber, Ohio State has two of the best runners in the Big 10.

The reality is there just are not many holes to run through. When Dobbins and Weber get the ball, they are often immediately staring at a defender in their paths.

Ohio State’s massive offensive line, anchored by 6-7 center Michael Jordan, has been solid in its pass blocking. But it has not been able to get much push in the running game.

“I don’t think we played particularly well today,” said Meyer when asked after the Minnesota game about the play of the offensive line. “We gave up three sacks. We have to keep Dwayne (Haskins) upright. Short yardage is not a strength. Red zone is not a strength, and running the ball is not a strength. That’s something we’ve got to get figured out.”

Complete BUCKEYE INSIDER, exclusively in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!