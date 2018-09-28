Linebacker play remains a question mark

Inconsistent linebacker play was a big criticism for Ohio State’s defense a year ago. Through four games of the 2018, that concern persists.

Albeit it was a lopsided game that saw mainly backups play in the second half, Ohio State’s starting linebackers were not credited with a single tackle in last week’s 49-6 win over Tulane.

Urban Meyer appeared shocked Monday when he was asked about the lack of production from his starting linebackers.

“I was not aware of that,” he said when informed by a reporter that starters Tuf Borland, Malik Harrison and Pete Werner did not record a tackle. “That is something you would have to ask (co-defensive coordinator Greg Schiano) about.”

The Buckeyes’ other co-defensive coordinator, first-year assistant Alex Grinch, was made available to the media Tuesday. While acknowledging “mistakes,” he did not seem bothered by the less than stellar play of the linebacking unit.

“There’s plays at every position that we’d like to have back,” said Grinch. “And it goes back to what’s the standard. You can say good and walk away, and it’s probably closer to good than it is the other side of it, but at the same token, it’s a position that fea- tures several young guys. But we’re awfully excited about those guys, and every week you’re getting that much closer to playing at the level we expect them to.”

