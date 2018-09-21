Meyer plans to ease back into his role

A reporter asked Urban Meyer during Monday’s press conference if he planned to return to his head coaching position like a “bull in a china shop.”

“That’s a good way of putting it,” replied Meyer.

That is the type of return those who have observed how Meyer works would expect. He is known for his attention to detail and for having his thumb on every aspect of the program. He leaves no stones unturned.

But with a team off to a 3-0 start including an impressive 40-28 win over TCU on Saturday in Dallas, Meyer said he doesn’t plan to rock the boat.

Interim head coach Ryan Day has built a strong offensive chemistry with fellow offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson during Meyer’s absence, and Meyer wants to avoid damaging that cohesion.

“Ryan Day and this coaching staff has done phenomenal,” said Meyer. “You guys are a witness to it.”

