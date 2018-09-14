Bosa sets tone for potent D line

If there were any concerns for a letdown after a sophomore season in which he was named the Big 10 defensive lineman of the year, Nick Bosa has completely erased them.

In two blowout victories that saw him limited to 72 plays, the Ohio State defensive end has put up numbers that some of his counterparts would need half of a sea- son to accomplish.

Bosa has recorded three sacks, nine tackles, five tack- les for loss, nine quarterback pressures, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

Bosa, a junior out of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., extended his sack streak to five consecutive games dating back to last sesaon. He has 6 1/2 sacks for negative-53 yards in his last five games.

Despite getting extra attention from opposing offens- es, Bosa continues to elevate his game. He looks to be a sure-fire top-five pick in next spring’s NFL draft despite having another year of eligibility remaining.

“He’s playing at a high level, a very high level,” said Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano of Bosa. “If you are an offensive coach, you have to know where he is at at all times.”

