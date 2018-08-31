Opener provides calm in OSU storm

Finally, there will actually be football to discuss in Columbus this weekend.

For fans, that is a welcome relief after watching their head coach being embroiled in controversy for his handling of troubled former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

Although Ohio State concluded its investigation last week and announced a three-game suspension of Urban Meyer and a two-week suspension of athletic director Gene Smith, the Meyer drama is not going away for a while.

On Tuesday, the university released numerous e-mails and text messages among other records relating to the investigation in an effort to satisfy a barrage of open records requests. The school said there will be more information released in the future. Every time that occurs, it will get attention and Meyer will get more scrutiny.

There are several national talking heads that still don’t think Meyer will be able to survive, believing this will be his last season with the Buckeyes.

Regardless, football will go on, and interim coach Ryan Day has a loaded Ohio State team that hopes to get off to a 3-0 start before it is handed back to Meyer in Game 4 against Tulane.

Day’s biggest challenge has been to keep the focus on football for his troops, shielding his players from the noise going on around them.

A few Buckeyes were made available to the media this week, and their words reveal Day is doing a good job of that.

“The culture stays the same around here, no matter really who the coach is, so we have a template of how the leaders are supposed to practice, how everybody’s supposed to practice, how we come in to prepare for each and every practice or game,” said senior wide receiver Terry McLaurin. “When we got into the swing of things and knew we couldn’t really control what was going on outside (the team’s Woody Hayes Facility), we could only control what was inside. That’s kind of the approach that we took, and we just went to work from there.”

