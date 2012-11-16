Big Orange squads win again at McMurray Memorial

West Liberty-Salem’s boys and girls cross country teams added to their trophy case over the weekend by winning the Jim McMurray Memorial Saturday at the Clark County Fairgrounds. It was formerly the Buck Creek Invitational.

The Big Orange boys, ranked sixth in the state poll, claimed their third meet win of the fall with 48 points and placed four runners in the top eight. New Albany was runner-up with 48 points and Bellefontaine came in third with 67 points. Rounding out the local squads were Triad in ninth with 282 points and Indian Lake in 12th with 335 points.

WL-Salem’s girls held off New Albany 31-42 to win out of 11 teams, Bellefontaine finished fifth with 144 points and Indian Lake came in seventh with 184 points.

It was a local battle for the top spot in the boys race. Bellefontaine stand-out Nate Murphy won out of 220 runners with a time of 16:28. He beat several area standouts after placing behind them at the Ohio Caverns Invitational on Oct. 21.

“Nate had some fire in his belly from last week when he went the wrong way at the Ohio Caverns,” said BHS boys head coach Ben Davis. “He has been very consistent this season and ran two seconds off his personal best (Saturday). We had seven of our run- ners reel in personal-best times.”

