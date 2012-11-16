Tigers conquer Knights for OHC win

West Liberty-Salem’s volleyball team delivered a convincing three-set win over visiting Greenon on Tuesday 25-19, 25-12, 25-3 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

West Liberty-Salem’s Michelle Smith tips the ball over the net during Tuesday’s home match against Greenon. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Tigers run their record to 13-3 overall and 10-2 in the OHC standings, while the Knights fall to 3-7, 3-7.

Alex Burton continued to fuel WL-Salem with 12 kills, three aces, 17 digs and one block, Michele Smith had 10 kills, nine digs and was 5-6 serving, Gabby Williams had two aces, 27 assists, 11 digs and was 7-7 serving and Selena Weaver tallied seven kills and two digs.

