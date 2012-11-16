Raiders top Pirates in Fight For Family match

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team grabbed a four-set win over visiting Riverside on Monday during a Fight for Family match to help raise money for local families impacted by cancer.

Benjamin Logan’s Bailey Shope sends the ball over the net as Riverside’s Meghan Orr (22) and Jenna Woods (5) go up for a block in the second set Monday during a Fight for Family match at BLHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders took the first two sets 25-23, 25-16, the Pirates were able to grab the third set 25-23, but the Raiders clinched the win with a fourth-set victory 25-19.

The win moves Ben Logan to 11-4 on the sea- son, while Riverside slides to an 8-7 record.

