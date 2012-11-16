Chieftain boys shut down Falcons for 6-0 victory

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team jumped on top of visiting Graham early and ran away in the second half for a 6-0 Central Buckeye Conference victory Monday at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Dakota Shell heads the ball toward the goal during Monday’s game against Graham at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chieftains run their record to 6-4-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the league. The Falcons drop to 5-6, 4-2.

“We were very focused on this team,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “They were sitting alone in the CBC with the best record so we knew we’d have to play well.

“Our defense and mid-field kept winning and feeding balls to the forwards and they were able to get a couple into the net in the first half. Coach McMurray has really turned their program around, though. They have a lot to look forward to.”

