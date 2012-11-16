Big Orange squads sweep home meet

A tough course and even tougher weather conditions didn’t phase West Liberty-Salem’s boys and girls cross country teams Saturday at the 49th annual Max Evans Memorial at the Ohio Caverns.

ABOVE: From the left, Bellefontaine’s Brooke McClellan, West Liberty-Salem’s Katelyn Stapleton and Benjamin Logan’s Dani Widmark compete in the girls race during the Max Evans Memorial Saturday at the Ohio Caverns. BELOW: From the left, West Liberty-Salem’s Dylan Lauck and Tate Yoder, Bellefontaine’s Nate Murphy and West Liberty-Salem’s Josh Spinner lead the boys race at the Ohio Caverns. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

The state-ranked Big Orange squads both won after thunder storms came through the area and delayed the race for an hour. The Tigers also claimed the individual winners of each race.

The WL-Salem boys, who are ranked fifth in the Division II state poll, claimed first with 29 points and had the top three individual runners.

“It was a great team win for our program, especially coming at our own invitational,” said WL- Salem boys head coach Mike Louden. “I thought the guys did an amazing job battling the adverse conditions today.

“As a team, we’re right where we need to be heading into the last few weeks of the regular season. If we can continue to stay focused, humble and healthy, great things will happen for this group. We just have to continue doing what got us to where we’re at.”

