Replacements come up big as Chiefs fight off Raiders

With injuries claiming Bellefontaine’s top two running backs, Brandon Hayes saved the day Friday against county rival Benjamin Logan.

Bellefontaine’s Brandon Hayes runs away from the Benjamin Logan’s Steele Boysel and the rest of the Raider defense Friday at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

Standout senior Garrett Gross, who came into the game with the secondmost rushing yards in the Central Buckeye Conference, left midway through the third quarter with an ankle injury and Ty Leeper was then knocked out early in the fourth quarter.

Hayes, a 5-7, 150-pound senior who carried the ball just three times for 26 yards in Bellefontaine’s first three games, responded with 92 rushing yards on six carries and made a 44- yard catch to help the Chiefs hang on for a 28-22 victory over the host Raiders.

Bellefontaine, which played without head coach Toby Smith because of a two-game suspension, won its third straight game to improve to 3-1.

“I am really proud of our football team and our assistant coaches for believing in one another and fighting whistle to whistle for their brothers,” said BHS assistant coach Jason Brown. “We have to give Ben Logan a lot of credit. They played extremely hard. I am just so proud of our kids for answering the bell every time we needed it.”

It was a gritty performance for a Ben Logan team that was outscored 102-6 in its previous two games.

“We have been talking about making incremental improvement,” said Ben Logan head coach Jeff Fay. “We had a great week of practice. These guys are tough kids. They are very emotional, too, and it’s kind of been a roller coaster so far. Tonight we had our hands in the air a lot. It was a blast.”

Bellefontaine led 14-6 at halftime before the Raiders tied the game in the third quarter. The Chiefs answered with two TDs in the fourth period for a 28-14 lead.

Ben Logan (1-3) moved within six points with a touchdown and two-point conversion with 3:06 remaining, but Bellefontaine was then able to run out the clock on its ensuing possession.

“It was a great atmosphere provided by our students and our crowd tonight,” said Brown. “We are very thankful for the support we get from our community and our kids want to play so hard for our fans.”

Following a scoreless opening quarter, the Chiefs found the end zone at the 8:23 mark of the second period on a 1-yard TD run by Gross. Nate Hecker added the first of four extra-point kicks to put the Chiefs up 7-0.

Bellefontaine pushed its lead to 14-0 with 2:22 left in the first half when Gross ripped off a 52-yard TD run.

The Raiders were able to answer with a TD to get on the scoreboard before halftime.

A 52-yard pass from Tanner Perkins to Joel Abbott set the hosts up deep in Bellefontaine territory and Perkins finished off the drive with a 6-yard scoring toss to Alec Rodenberger. A two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the Chiefs up 14-6 at halftime.

Ben Logan knotted the score at 14-14 at the 6:02 mark of the third quarter on a 29-yard TD pass from Perkins to Abbott and a two-point conversion run by Kainan Stoner.

Bellefontaine regained the momentum at the start of the fourth quarter. Leeper found the end zone on a 6- yard TD run, which ended up being his final play of the night. That gave the Chiefs a 21-14 advantage.

Quarterback Grant Smith then tossed a 23-yard TD pass to Cole Comstock to give the Chiefs a 14- point cushion at 28-14 with 7:09 remaining.

The Raiders kept fighting. They countered with an 11-play, 67-yard drive that was capped off by a 27-yard TD pass from Perkins to Kaidin Whitrock on a fourth-and-20. Stoner tacked on a twopoint conversion run to make the score 28-22.

Bellefontaine refused to give the ball back to the Raiders. Hayes came up with a clutch 37-yard run on the first play of the ensuing drive and the Chiefs went on to grind out the rest of the game clock with their running game.

“Like many of our guys tonight, Brandon had to play a position he had not played a whole lot,” said Brown. “Our assistants did a great job of preparing this team to face some adversity.”

Bellefontaine outgained the Raiders 351-282 in total yardage.

Gross accounted for 135 rushing yards on 20 carries before leaving the game.

Smith went 6-of-10 passing for 107 yards. Ethan Moore picked off a pass and Tucker Newland recovered a fumble to highlight the Bellefontaine defensive effort.

For the Raiders, Perkins saw his first action since early in the West Liberty-Salem game two weeks ago when he injured his thumb and went 17-of-30 for 231 yards.

“Tanner is playing with a broken thumb, and to do the things he did tonight says a lot about the type of kid he is,” said Fay. “It’s fun to coach a kid like that.”

Abbott tallied 90 receiving yards on three catches, Rodenberger had 69 yards on nine grabs and Whitrock added 55 yards on three receptions.

Steele Boysel racked up 13 tackles, including nine for loss, to spearhead Ben Logan’s defense. Blake Peterson added an interception.

Both teams return to action Friday. The Chiefs host Indian Lake and the Raiders visit London.

CHIEFS @ RAIDERS

Bellefontaine 0 • 14 • 0 • 14 - 28

Ben Logan 0 • 6 • 8 • 8 -22

TEAM STATS BFN • BL

First downs 15 • 15

Total net yards 351 • 282

Rushes/yards 54/244 • 18/51

Passing 107 • 231

Comp-att-int 6-10-1 • 17-30-1

Punts/avg 1/26.0 4/22.3

Fumbles-lost 0-0 • 1-1

Penalties-yards 7-45 • 3-40