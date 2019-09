Benjamin Logan’s boys golf team delivered a standout performance Thursday by winning the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division postseason tournament title.

The Raiders beat preciously unbeaten Graham by a single shot 347-348 to win the Mad River tourney title. Urbana came in third with 375, Indian Lake was fourth with 380, Northwestern took fifth with 382 and North Union finished sixth with 443.

“It was great watching the boys battle the course and come away with the win,” said BL head coach Chris Conley. “We’ve been talking a lot about eliminating the mental mistakes and big numbers, and while we aren’t there yet we have made progress.”

Graham won the overall CBC Mad River division championship with 37 points, while Ben Logan finished second with 35 points. Indian Lake was fourth with 19 points.

Jonathan Alder won the CBC Kenton Trail division tourney championship with a 318. Kenton Ridge came in second with 333, Bellefontaine was third with 353, Tecumseh took fourth with 366, London was right behind in fifth with 367 and Springfield Shawnee was sixth with 369.

The Chieftains finished third in the overall CBC Kenton Trail standings with 26 points. The Pioneers won the league title with 38 points and the Cougars were runner-up with 32 points.

Ben Logan’s Ethan Ricketts shot an 81 and finished second overall in the Mad River division. Teammate Alex Naragon carded an 85 and was ninth overall, while, Trey Allen had an 89, Jacob Mitchell had a 92, Luke McKenrick had a 106 and Bryce Loomis had a 107.

Benjamin Logan’s Ethan Ricketts tees off Thursday during the Central Buckeye Conference tournament at Liberty Hills Golf Club. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MATT HAMMOND)

Bellefontaine’s Riley Wilcoxon earned Kenton Trail player of the year honors after firing a 77 and finishing first overall in the KT standings. Liam Harris carded an 83 and was eighth overall, Simon Stolly shot a 95, Brady Burden had a 98, Jared Salyer posted a 100 and Joe Boop rounded out the group with a 115.

Bellefontaine’s Riley Wilcoxon competes Thursday at the CBC tournament.

For Indian Lake, Lane McPherson led with an 83, Matthew Risner shot a 94, Colton Dugan had a 101, Dylan Rice and Josh Staley carded 102s and Doug Bungard had a 108.

Indian Lake’s Lane McPherson compete Thursday at the CBC tournament.

All-league teams will be published in the Examiner at a later date.

Ben Logan and Indian Lake compete in the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Reid Park North in Springfield. Bellefontaine competes in the Division I sectional tournament Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Reid Park North.

Riverside takes second at NWCC meet

Riverside’s boys golf team earned a runner-up finish at the Northwest Central Conference postseason tournament Thursday at Prairie View Golf Course.

Waynesfield-Goshen won the tournament with a 339, Riverside was second with a 379 and Elgin was third with a 385. Ridgemont came in sixth with 483.

The Pirates finished runner-up in the NWCC with a 7-3 record.

John Zumberger led Riverside with an 88, Zane Rose carded a 92, Drew Jones had a 98, Jayden Burchett shot a 101, Brody Rhoads posted a 105 and Owen Holycross added a 123.

W-Goshen’s Hyatt Kauffman was match medalist with a 75.

Riverside competes in the Division III sectional tournament on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Course.

GIRLS GOLF

Triad tops Madison Plains

Triad’s girls golf team defeated visiting Madison Plains 223-263 in a non-league match at Woodland Golf Club.

Olivia Butz led the Cardinals as match medalist with a 48, Anna Nott had a 53, Joni Russell carded a 60 and Hannah McManaway recorded a 62.

Triad competes in the Division II sectional tournament on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles.