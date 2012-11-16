Fields making a smooth transition for Buckeyes

At least early on, I did not think it was possible that Justin Fields would be able to live up to the enormous hype that has followed him since he was a blue chip quarterback recruit a couple of years ago.

But through his first three games as an Ohio State signal caller, Fields has shown he is as good as advertised.

While he has been erratic on a few throws at times, he has displayed a high level of poise that you would not expect from a guy that has only started three college football games.

Dwayne Haskins left big shoes to fill following his historic season last year. Fields may not have quite the arm that Haskins does, but his ability to beat teams both throwing and running with the football has added another dimension to the Ohio State offense.

It will be entertaining to continue to watch Fields progress during his time in Columbus.

Now, on to this week’s football picks:

