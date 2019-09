Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team bounced visiting Kenton Ridge for a hard-fought three-set win Thursday 28-26, 26-24, 25-23 in Central Buckeye Conference action.

Benjamin Logan’s Corinne Herring goes after a ball during a match against Kenton Ridge on Thursday at Benjamin Logan High Scool. (PHOTO COURTESY | KEVIN ANDERSON)

The win improves the Raiders to 9-3 overall and 5-0 in CBC play, while the Cougars fall to 2-11, 0-5.

Bailey Shope paced Ben Logan with a career-high 12 kills and two blocks, Molly Vance had nine kills and 10 digs, Jillian Plikerd had nine points and three aces, Ryelle Gibson had nine kills and a block, Makenna LeVan recorded three kills and four aces, Lynzee Cronkleton had five kills and 14 assists and Kylie Frazier dished out 13 assists.

In junior varsity action, Ben Logan rallied for a three-set win over Kenton Ridge 23-25, 25-20, 25-18 and improve to 10-2 on the season.

Macy Matthews led the Raiders with six kills and one block, Lauren Dixon had five kills, five assists and two digs, Sidney Puckett tallied four kills, four aces and five digs and Brielle Moorhouse added three kills, three aces, five digs and 11 assists.

Ben Logan travels to Vandalia Butler for a tri-match on Saturday.

BHS tops Urbana

Bellefontaine’s volleyball team snapped a three-game losing skid by beating visiting Urbana in four sets on Thursday 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16 during Central Buckeye Conference play.

The Chieftains are now 4-7 overall and 2-3 in the CBC standings. The Hillclimbers drop their record to 6-6, 2-3.

Mullaney Yoder highlighted the BHS offense with 19 kills, three aces and five blocks, Hannah Rader tallied 11 kills and three blocks, Katie Pool had three kills and five digs and Lily Palmer piled up 29 assists.

Bellefontaine travels to London on Saturday for a CBC matchup.

Pirates down Comets

Riverside’s volleyball team rolled past host Elgin for a three-set win Thursday 25-21, 25-16, 25-14 in a Northwest Central Conference meeting.

The Pirates move their record to 7-5 on the season.

Jenna Woods paced Riverside on offense with 11 kills, Lauryn Sanford had nine kills, Sierra Snow dished out 21 assists and Allison Knight led the defense with 17 digs.

The junior varsity match saw Riverside defeat Elgin 25-13, 25-14.

Olivia Perk led the Pirates with six aces, 11 assist and led the team in serving, Kristin Schlumbohm had five kills and Grace Brownlee led the team in serve receive.

Riverside travels to Jackson Center on Saturday for a tri-match with Covington.

Tigers turn back Irish

West Liberty-Salem’s volleyball team earned a convincing three-set win over host Springfield Catholic Central on Thursday 25-12, 25-12, 25-13 in Ohio Heritage Conference action.

The Tigers run their record to 10-2 overall and 9-2 in OHC play, while the Irish slie to 3-5, 3-5.

Powering WL-Salem against SCC were Alex Burton with 14 kills, one ace, 17 digs, four blocks and she was 6-8 serving and 7-8 serve receive, while Gabby Williams had three kills, 11 digs, 19 assists and was 12-13 serving.

Also for the Tigers, Michele Williams had three kills, one ace, 16 digs, three blocks, was 6-7 serving and 6-6 serve receive, Ally Garver had two aces, six digs, was 12-12 serving and 11-13 serve receive, Jaelen Meeker tallied three aces, five digs and was 18-18 serving and Kaleigh Wilcox had one kill, five digs, was 14-15 serving and 5-5 serve receive.

In junior varsity action, WL-Salem dropped Springfield Catholic Central in two sets 27-25, 25-19.

Naomi McGill led the Tigers with five kills, seven assists, five digs and was 5-6 serving, Braxton Givens had four kills, two aces, two digs and was 4-5 serving, Chiara Prodda had four aces, four digs and was 11-11 serving, Olivia Muirhead tallied two aces, three kills, two digs and was 7-7 serving, Emily Bolton recorded 12 digs and was 6-8 serving.

The WL-Salem freshman team fell to Springfield 25-16, 25-14.

Lex Lee led the Tigers with four kills, Ava Buck had one ace and was 7-7 serving, Allie Bolton led the team in digs and Payton Euckurd led the team in assists.

WL-Salem travels to Minster on Saturday for tournament action.

Triad falls to Greenon

Triad’s volleyball team came up short in a three-set loss to host Greenon on Thursday 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 in an Ohio Heritage Conference match.

The Cardinals drop their record to 1-12 on the season.

Jordyn Unger sparked Triad’s efforts with 10 points, four kills, three aces, one block and 23 assists, while Kendell Hughes had 10 points, five kills, 10 blocks, three digs and nine assists.

Also for the Cardinals, Holly Alvoid had 10 points, two blocks and 44 assists, Sidney Louck had six points with one ace, Kelsey Coe recorded 12 points, one kill, one ace, one dig and two assists and Bailey Perry added seven points, 11 assists and one dig.

Triad travels to Springfield on Saturday for non-league play.