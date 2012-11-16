Chiefs, Raiders enter rivalry game heading in different directions

Bellefontaine and Benjamin Logan are sitting in contrasting positions as they prepare to clash in their annual Logan County rivalry game Friday at Ben Logan.

Following an opening-season loss to Wapakoneta, the Chiefs are on the rise following victories over Sidney and Urbana.

“I feel like we have taken some steps in the right direction,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “The season is a grind and we still have a long way to go, but we feel good about the progress we’ve seen.”

Read complete GAME PREVIEW in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!