WL-S wants to keep its foot on the gas pedal

Points have been piling up for West Liberty-Salem’s football team in the early going this season. The Tigers have outscored their first three opponents 158-14.

Finding the end zone frequently is something WL-Salem hopes to continue to do when it hosts Madison Plains on Friday in an Ohio Heritage Conference crossover game.

“We have been pretty balanced this year, and a lot of different guys have been making plays,” said WLSalem head coach Dan McGill. “As always, though, it starts up front. The offensive line has done a nice job.”

