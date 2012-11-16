Raiders oust Indian Lake in 3 sets

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team made quick work of host Indian Lake with a three-set victory on Thursday 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 in local Central Buckeye Conference action.

Benjamin Logan’s Makenna LeVan, left, and Bailey Shope go up for a block on an attack from Indian Lake’s Kaylee Shelton during Tuesday’s match at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raiders stretch their record to 8-3 overall and 5-0 in CBC Mad River play, while the Lakers fall to 3-11, 1-5.

Molly Vance powered Ben Logan with a teamhigh nine kills, nine points and two aces. Bailey Shope tallied eight kills, six digs and three blocks, Ryelle Gibson recorded eight kills and a block, Kylie Frazier had five kills and dished out 13 assist and Makenna LeVan added four kills.

