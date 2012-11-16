Pirates dominate W-Goshen for NWCC victory

Riverside’s volleyball team took down visiting Waynesfield-Goshen in three sets on Tuesday, 25-15, 25-21, 25-10, in Northwest Central Conference play.

Riverside’s Alaina Heath sends the ball over the net during the second set of Tuesday’s match against Waynesfield-Goshen at Riverside High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The win lifts the Pirates to 6-5 overall on the season. Lauryn Sanford sparked Riverside with seven kills and nine digs, Jenna Woods had nine kills and Sierra Snow recorded 14 assists.

