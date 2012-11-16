Calvary Christian uses late goal to edge Liberty Christian 2-1

Calvary Christian’s soccer team used a late goal to avenge a loss from last year’s Ohio Christian School Athletic Association state semifinals and beat Liberty Christian 2-1 Tuesday in a regular-season meeting.

Calvary Christian’s Mataya Penhorwwod and Anna Kratz work to stop the attack of Liberty Christian player during Tuesday’s game. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Spartans improve their record to 5-2-1 on the season.

Thomas Rorrer scored first for Calvary Christian off a throw in from Garrett Reinhard. That put the Spartans up 1-0 in the first half.

For the full story and Complete SOCCER ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!