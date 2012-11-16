Chiefs race past Panthers for 5-0 victory

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team used a dominating second half to put away visiting Fairbanks on Monday in a non-league game at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Beau Salyer sends the ball down the field during Monday’s game against Fairbanks at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chieftains are now 4-3-1 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 1-1-2.

“Our attack hasn’t been what we think it should be this year and we needed to find some combinations that work up front,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry.

“It was not very effective in the first half, but the second half we started to get good runs from our front guys. That opened everything up for us and we were able to build a lead off of that.”

