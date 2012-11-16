Lady Raiders take 1st at Springfield Shawnee tourney
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team captured first place out of 12 teams Saturday at the Jill Vanuch Memorial at Reid Park in Springfield.
Benjamin Logan’s golf team poses for a photo after winning the Jill Vanuch Memorial tournament hosted by Springfield Shawnee on Saturday. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The Raiders won with a score of 344 and had three individual medal winners. Mailiis Simovart was second overall with a 79, Sydney Wesson was fourth overall with an 81 and Gabrielle Schmidt was 10th overall with an 89.
Also for Ben Logan, Leeah Valentine carded a 95, Willow Titus shot a 100 and Taylor Lafferty added a 101.
Ben Logan competes again Wednesday in the Central Buckeye Conference tournament at The Ridge Golf Course.