Big Orange girls win at Galion, boys finish second

West Liberty-Salem’s cross country program made its presence known once again Saturday at the Galion Cross Country Festival.

The Big Orange girls won the Division III race, while the Tiger boys took runner-up honors in the Division II race.

The Big Orange girls, ranked third in the latest state poll, won out of 18 teams with 87 points and had three runners finish in the top 15. Northmor took second with 118 points and Centerburg was third with 125 points.

Fourth-ranked Unioto won the boys Division II race with 67 points, seventh-ranked WL-Salem was second with 88 points and Cloverleaf was third with 157 points. The Tigers also finished ahead of five other state-ranked teams.

“I thought it was an outstanding team race,” said WL-Salem boys head coach Mike Louden. “We had seven of our 13 guys set career personal bests and the other six ran either season bests or near it. Coming into the meet we wanted to put ourselves within striking distance of Unioto and I thought we did just that.”

