Long wait doesn’t stop Lakers in rout of Pirates

Lakers jolt Riverside in game slowed by lenghty lightning delay

Indian Lake’s Luke Jackson fights off Riverside’s Landon Stewart, left, and Dominic Slaven on his way to a 20-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of their game Friday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

Indian Lake overcame a lengthy lightning delay to shut out local neighbor Riverside 42-0 on Friday in non-league football action.

The Lakers (2-1) took a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, but a 2 1/2 hour delay resulted in a long break in the action.

When the game resumed, Indian Lake pulled away from the Pirates (1-2) for a dominating win.

“Credit to Indian Lake, they are a good team,” said RHS head coach Bryce Hodge. “They played well and we did not. It was simple.

“The lightning delay was tough, but a lot of teams had to deal with that tonight. We told them to stay focused and to look at the rest of the game as a second chance. However, we were not able to take advantage of that.”

Indian Lake dominated the opening quarter. The Lakers rode the legs of Elijah Slagle to proceed deep into Pirate territory.

Luke Jackson capped the drive for the Lakers with a 20-yard touchdown dash at the 7:44 mark. Dylan Cline booted the extra-point kick for a 7-0 IL lead.

The Lakers had the ball at midfield when the first quarter ended. Just before the start of the second quarter officials stopped the game because of lightning in the area.

The lightning finally subsided after more than two hours, and Indian Lake picked up where it left off.

The Lakers recorded three more touchdowns in the second quarter. Lane Mefford found the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown run, Slagle punched in a 1-yard touchdown run and Kaleb Hurley broke free for a 38-yard TD run. Those scores vaulted Indian Lake to a 28-0 advantage at halftime.

The third quarter saw the Lakers pile on two more scores. Quarterback Clay Jacobs fired a 45-yard TD pass to Austin Parke for a 35-0 lead with 9:04 left to play in the quarter.

Caleb Wurster then came in to play quarterback for Indian Lake and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Hurley to round out the scoring.

Jacobs led the Indian Lake offense with 102 passing yards on three completions, Hurley tallied 70 rushing yards on three carries, Mefford had 62 rushing yards on nine attempts, Slagle had 61 rushing yards on 13 carries and Parker hauled in 78 receiving yards on two grabs.

Riverside was led by Kale Long with 62 rushing yards on nine carries and Justin Thompson had 47 rushing yards on six carries.

Defensively for the Pirates, Ethan Burrows had eight tackles, Long had eight tackles and a sack and Levi Godwin added seven tackles.

Indian Lake is back at home on Friday against Tecumseh in a Central Buckeye Conference crossover game, while Riverside hosts Lehman Catholic to begin Northwest Central Conference action.

PIRATES @ LAKERS

Riverside 0 • 0 • 0 • 0 - 0

Indian Lake 7 • 21 • 14 • 0 -42

TEAM STATS RIV • IL

First downs 4 • 19

Total net yards 131 • 348

Rushes/yards 29/127 • 33/229

Passing 4 • 119

Comp-att-int 4-13-1 • 4-11-0

Punts/avg 4/39 • 2/25.5

Fumbles-lost 2-1 • 1-0

Penalties-yards 5-45 • 6-60