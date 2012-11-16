Week 3 local football roundup

Chieftains light up Hillclimbers 56-0

BY MATT HAMMOND EXAMINER SPORTS EDITOR

URBANA — In a game that was eventually stopped early because of lightning, Bellefontaine’s offense provided its own thunder here Friday night.

Bellefontaine’s Grant Smith dives over an Urbana defender during the first half of Friday’s game in Urbana. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chiefs raced out to a 56-0 halftime lead before the game came to a halt after the first play of the third quarter because lightning was spotted in the area.

Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith and Urbana head coach Carleton Cotner briefly conferred and agreed to end the contest rather than wait out a delay.

“We feel good about what we were able to get done tonight,” said Smith. “We were able to accomplish everything we wanted to work on. The objective was to get as many people as possible involved and develop things as best as possible.”

First-half barrage sends Tigers past Trojans 63-14

A first-half burst of offense was more than enough to help send West Liberty-Salem’s football team past host Southeastern for an eventual 63-14 win Friday in non-league action.

The Tigers move to 3-0 on the season and have now outscored their opponents 158-14. The Trojans drop to 0-3.

It was another efficient night for WL-Salem quarterback Trevor Woodruff. He completed 11-of-16 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

Cougars break loose for 48-6 win over Benjamin Logan

The senior carried the Cougars (2-1) with over 200 yards of offense and accounted for six touchdowns.

He completed 11- of-15 passes for 192 yards and four scores, while rushing for 40 yards and two touchdowns. Ben Logan (1-2) was without starting quarterback Tanner Perkins because of injury and the Raiders’ offense was held to just 65 yards of total offense.

Madison Plains tops Triad 38-22

Madison Plains visiting Triad for 38-22 win Friday in non-league football action.

The Cardinals fall to 1-2 as the Eagles move to 3-0.

Quarterback Jordan Simonelli led the way for Triad with 176 passing yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Logan McCoy for TD passes of 13 and 30 yards. McCoy finished with 118 receiving yards.

