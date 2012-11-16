Former Laker finds a home at Florida State

Stepping onto the field for a Power Five conference football team was something Parker Grothaus never thought he would experience.

Parker Grothaus kicks off for Indian Lake during his senior season. Grothaus is now kicking at Florida State University. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

Against long odds, the Indian Lake standout never gave up chasing his dream, experienced a wide range of emotions and followed a long road that has landed him an opportunity to play at Florida State University.

“I never thought I’d be here, but it has always been a dream,” said Grothaus. “It was always something in the back of my head.”

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!