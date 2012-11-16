Tigers win 7th straight match

West Liberty-Salem’s volleyball team continued its winning ways Thursday with a three-set win over visiting Southeastern 25-11, 25-13, 25-17 for an Ohio Heritage Conference victory.

West Liberty-Salem’s Selena Weaver (11) powers the ball over the net during Thursday’s match against Southeastern at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Tigers have won seven in a row to reach 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the OHC standings. The Trojans fall to 5-5, 3-3.

Alex Burton fueled WLSalem’s attack with 16 kills, four aces, 11 digs, was 13-15 serving and 12-12 on serves received, Michele Smith had five kills, 11 digs, was 7-8 serving and 9-9 on serves received, Selena Weaver had four kills, two blocks and one dig, Aleah Reed had four kills and a block, Jaelen Meeker recorded 10 digs, was 17-18 serving and 6-8 on serves received and Gabby Williams had nine digs, one kill, 22 assists and was 11-12 serving.

In junior varsity action, Southeastern edged WLSalem 26-24, 26-24. Olivia Muirhead led the Tigers with eight kills, two digs and was 9-9 serving, Rylie Schultz had three kills, Emily Bolton piled up 13 digs and was 6-6 serving, Madeline Hutton had four aces, two kills and was 9-9 serving and Naomi McGill had one ace, five digs, five assists and was 8-19 serving.

The Tigers’ freshman team lost to Troy in two sets 25-12, 25-12. Lexy Lee led the Tigers in kills and Caitlyn King led the team in serving.