Baylor, Steubenville documentaries reveal sports’ ugly side

As a lover of documentaries, the popularity of streaming services has produced a welcome path to new viewing opportunities for me.

Recently I discovered a couple of powerful sports documentaries that opened a shocking window into the dark side of the sports world.

“Roll Red Roll,” which is offered by Netflix, dives into the Steubenville rape case that first came to light in late 2012. I was familiar with the main facts of the case as it received national media attention.

However, the documentary shed greater light on the ugliness of what took place when some Steubenville football players made some very poor decisions at a party. The film casts a jolting look at the age of social media and the power high school football can have in small communities.

The seedy world of college basketball corruption was the focus of the Showtime documentary “Disgraced.” The film documents the Baylor men’s basketball scandal that resulted in head coach Dave Bliss resigning in the wake of one of his players being murdered by a teammate in 2003.

While Bliss deserves some credit for agreeing to be interviewed for the movie (other high ranking Baylor officials declined requests) he didn’t do himself any favors.

The coverup Bliss tried to create to take the heat off himself is blood boiling and exposes how power and money have turned college hoops into a cesspool of greed an unethical behavior.

I highly recommend both films.

Now, on to this week’s football picks:

Bellefontaine over Urbana

