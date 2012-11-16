Chiefs get off to fast start, but fall to JA

Bellefontaine’s volleyball team put up one its best battles of the season Thursday against visiting Jonathan Alder during a Central Buckeye Conference match.

Bellefontaine’s Ari Nunez keeps the ball alive during Thursday’s match against Jonathan Alder. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains came out strong by winning the first set 27-25. However, Alder was able to come back and win the next three sets 25-19, 25-14, 25-23 to win the match.

The loss drops Bellefontaine to 4-6 overall and 2-2 in the league, while Jonathan Alder improves to 10-1, 4-0.

Bellefontaine hosts Tecumseh on Tuesday for another CBC contest.

Raiders rally to edge Falcons

