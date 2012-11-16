Chiefs not underestimating Urbana

It has been a rough start to the season for Urbana’s football team with 62-7 and 49-12 losses to London and Mechanicsburg.

But Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith cautioned this week that his team can’t afford to overlook the Hillclimbers ahead of their Week 3 matchup Friday in Urbana.

“Typical of a young team, they have done some good things in spurts,” said Smith. “They have shown at times they can be dangerous.”

