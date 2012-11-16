Lady Raiders continue their success

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team defeated host Jonathan Alder 171-204 on Wednesday in Central Buckeye Conference action at The Ridge Golf Course.

Benjamin Logan’s Sydney Wesson makes a putt during Wednesday’s match against Jonathan Alder. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Indian Lake and Springfield Shawnee also competed, but did not record team scores.

Mailiis Simovart fired a 40 to earn medalist honors for the Raiders, Sydney Wesson was one stroke back with a 41, Leeah Valentine carded a 43, Gabrielle Schmidt shot a 47, Willow Titus had a 58 and Taylor Lafferty posted a 60.

