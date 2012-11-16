Lakers, Pirates bounce back after losing in Week 1

After season-opening losses, Indian Lake and Riverside’s football teams bounced back with wins last week. Both teams want to continue that momentum swing Friday, but only one squad will be able to.

That’s because the Pirates make the short trip up State Route 235 to Laker Country on Friday for a local showdown at 7 p.m.

The former West Central Ohio Conference foes renewed their rivalry two years ago when Indian Lake won 23-0. However, Riverside got revenge last season with a 21-7 win over the Lakers.

“They are very confident in what they are doing right now,” said IL head coach Dave Coburn. “They are also confident after beating us last year. They’ve proved they can play against Indian Lake. We know we’ll get their best shot.”

