Benjamin Logan boys CC team wins Laker Invitational

Pack running helped lifted Benjamin Logan’s boys cross country team to a win Tuesday at the Jean Newmeyer Invitational at Indian Lake High School.

Benjamin Logan’s Tayte Williamson and Tucker Munz compete in the Jean Newmeyer Invitational Tuesday at Indian Lake High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders finished ahead of seven other teams with 30 points, Tecumseh came in second with 54 points, Bellefontaine was third with 77 points, Wapakoneta took fourth with 91 points and the host Lakers were fifth with 152 points.

“We talked before the race about running with effort, and as the race unfolded that’s what I was seeing from every guy,” said BL boys head coach Kevin Butler. “To see (our top four guys) all running together in a pack pushing each other is a key to our success as the season progresses.”

