Lady Chiefs shoot past Rockets on senior night
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Bellefontaine’s girls golf team won their last home match of the regular season Tuesday with a 180-238 victory over Anna at Liberty Hills Golf Club.
Bellefontaine’s Megan Beaverson makes a chip during Tuesday’s home match against Anna at Liberty Hills Golf Club.(EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)
Samantha McLaughlin led the Chieftains as match medalist with a 38, Madison Taylor carded a 43, Kayla Watkins shot a 44, Megan Beaverson recorded a 55, Anastasia Hiatt recorded a 59 and Morgan Burden added a 62.
