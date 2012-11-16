Lady Chiefs shoot past Rockets on senior night

Bellefontaine’s girls golf team won their last home match of the regular season Tuesday with a 180-238 victory over Anna at Liberty Hills Golf Club.

Bellefontaine’s Megan Beaverson makes a chip during Tuesday’s home match against Anna at Liberty Hills Golf Club.(EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

Samantha McLaughlin led the Chieftains as match medalist with a 38, Madison Taylor carded a 43, Kayla Watkins shot a 44, Megan Beaverson recorded a 55, Anastasia Hiatt recorded a 59 and Morgan Burden added a 62.

