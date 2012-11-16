Raiders start slow, then storm back to zap IL

Benjamin Logan’s boys soccer team made a comeback in the second half Monday against host Indian Lake to grab a 5-2 victory in a Central Buckeye Conference game.

Benjamin Logan’s Caleb Epp gets the ball past Indian Lake’s Caiden Gauntt during Monday’s game at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raiders improve to 4-1-1 overall and 3-0 in the CBC Mad River standings. The Lakers drop to 1-6, 0-3.

Indian Lake jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Ben Logan rattled off five unanswered goals.

“Indian Lake is always such a tough place to play,” said Ben Logan boys head coach Jamie Hughes. “We’ve come over here many times and we’ve gone home disappointed.

“That was our first win at the Lake in 15 years, so I wasn’t sur- prised when we fell down 2-0. I’m equally not surprised this is the team that broke the streak. This team is resilient and just never stops playing.”

