Lady Raiders pick up first win, down Indian Lake 2-0

Benjamin Logan’s girls soccer team recorded its first win of the season Monday with a 2-0 victory over visiting Indian Lake in a Central Buckeye Conference battle.

Indian Lake’s Reece Martin (3) and Benjamin Logan’s Alanna Gibson battle for control of the ball druing the second half of their game Monday at Ben Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The win improves the Raiders to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the league, while the Lakers fall to 3-2-1 and 1-2.

Ben Logan scored both of its goals in the first half to grab all of the momentum. Rhea Harner scored off an assist from Emily Roth to put the Raiders up 1-0. Kerry Copenhaver finished off a Rachel Mears corner kick to make it a 2-0 advantage.

