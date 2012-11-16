Big Orange girls take 3rd, boys 4th at Tiffin Carnival

West Liberty-Salem’s state-ranked cross country teams tested themselves again Saturday at the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival, the second-largest cross country meet in the nation.

The Big Orange girls, the top-ranked team in Division III, came in third as the 19th-ranked Big Orange boys finished fourth.

The Lady Tigers knocked off three-time defending state champion Minster the first weekend of the season to earn the top spot in the state poll. However, WL-Salem was without its best runner on Saturday at Tiffin and that helped Minster and Ft. Loramie finish ahead of the Big Orange.

Second-ranked Minster won with 75 points and third-ranked Ft. Loramie was runner-up with 137 points. WL-Salem was next with 182 points and fifth- ranked Liberty Center was fourth with 196 points.

WL-Salem’s boys knocked off six state-ranked teams ahead of them Saturday. Third-ranked Bay Village won the 49-team meet with 149 points. Decatur Bellmont of Indiana came in second with 150 points and second-ranked Heath was third with 156 points.

West Liberty-Salem’s Noah Smith and Tate Yoder compete Saturday at the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival, the second largest regular season high school meet in the nation. (PHOTO COURTESY | SCOTT DAVIS)

For the full story and Complete CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Monday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!