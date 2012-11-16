Week 2 Local Football Roundup
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Gross goes for 334, Chiefs hold on
Senior running back sets school mark in 42-34 win
BY MATT HAMMOND, EXAMINER SPORTS EDITOR
Bellefontaine’s Garrett Gross dives into the end zone for one of his four touchdowns against Sidney on Friday at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | TONY BARRETT)
Coming off a season-opening loss to Wapakoneta in which holes and yards were hard to come by, Garrett Gross and Bellefontaine’s offensive line made a resounding statement Friday against Sidney.
Gross, a 5-10, 210-pound senior running back, broke a school single-game rushing record with 334 yards as the Chiefs fought off the Yellow Jackets for an entertaining 42-34 victory at AcuSport Stadium.
The 334 yards eclipsed the previous mark of 304 Chris Karibo had in a game during the 1987 season.
“I have worked hard my whole life for something like this,” said Gross, who carried the ball 35 times. “It’s a dream come true. It doesn’t seem real right now.”
Jacobs helps Indian Lake bounce back to beat Fairbanks 47-30
Senior Clay Jacobs did it all for Indian Lake’s football team Friday.
The standout quarterback accounted for 423 yards of offense and five touchdowns in the Lakers’ 47-30 non-league win over visiting Fairbanks.
Jacobs rolled up 257 rushing yards on 21 carries and had touchdown runs of 37, 91, 13 and 15 yards. He also completed 11-of-29 passes for 166 yards and another score.
Pirates return to ground game to down Blackhawks 31-12
Riverside’s football team went back to its roots Friday as it leaned on a punishing ground attack to put away visiting Mississinawa Valley 31-12 in a non-league contest.
The Pirates, who officially renamed their field Veterans Memorial Stadium before the game, evened their record to 1-1. The Blackhawks fall to 1-1.
“I’m pleased that we won, but it was sloppy and we have a lot to work on,” said Riverside head coach Bryce Hodge. “It was our first home game, though, and we got a win. It was also the first win in Veterans Memorial Stadium, so that is special to us.”
Cardinals rumble past Gophers for 60-30 non-league victory
In a matchup of former West Central Ohio Conference members, Triad rolled past host Ridgemont 60-30 in a non-league football game Friday night.
The Cardinals even their record to 1-1 and the Gophers fall to 0-2.
Triad led 14-0 after the opening quarter. The Cardinals continued to roll in the second quarter, outscoring the Gophers 24-8 for a 38-8 halftime advantage.
