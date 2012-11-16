Tigers score 51 in 1st half to overwhelm Raiders

West Liberty-Salem made sure there would be no dramatic finish this time.

West Liberty-Salem’s Bark Ray brings down Benjamin Logan’s Kaidin Whitrock during the first half of their game Friday at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Tigers, who gave up a late safety to lose to Benjamin Logan by a point last season, exploded to a 51-0 halftime lead en route to a 54-0 victory over the host Raiders in a non-league football game Friday night.

“We stressed to the kids that they needed to take care of the little things this week,” said WLSalem head coach Dan McGill.

“We stayed focused on this year and what was in front of us.”

The Tigers (2-0) scored on every possession of the first half except for their last when they ran two plays to run out the clock for halftime.

“The difference in the first half was simply our inability to move the ball and get it off our end of the field,” said BL head coach Jeff Fay. “We had too many missed opportunities that didn’t allow us to sustain drives.”

While WL-Salem’s offense put on an impressive display, the Tiger defense put on a show of their own. They held the Raiders to negative 11 total yards of offense in the first half and did not allow a first down. Ben Logan finished with just 50 yards of total offense for the game.

“Our defense did a great job of playing assignment football,” said McGill. “They tackled well in space and pressured the quarterback all evening.”

It was a momentum grabbing first quarter for WL-Salem as it scored three touchdowns and a field goal for a quick 24-0 lead.

The Tigers drove the ball 51 yards on their first drive of the night. Woodruff capped it off with a 2-yard touchdown leap.

Ethan Cole’s extra-point kick put his squad up 7-0.

Cole added a 24-yard field goal a few minutes later to make it a 10-0 score with 6:57 left in the opening quarter.

Woodruff went to the air for WL-Salem’s next touchdown.

He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Holden Nease to make it a 17-0 advantage with 4:49 left in the first period.

Trent Berry added a 15-yard TD run to give the Tigers a 24-0 cushion at the end of the first quarter.

WL-Salem found the end zone again on the first pay of the second quarter when Nease ran it in for a 29-yard TD that made the score 30-0.

Woodruff found Ethan Larson for a 37-yard touchdown pass that pushed the Tigers’ lead to 37-0 with 7:57 remaining in the first half.

Berry then broke free for a 46-yard touchdown run, making the score 44-0 with 4:02 left until the break.

WL-Salem’s final score of the first half came on a 2-yard touchdown run by Isaiah McGill.

“Our offensive line really controlled the trenches,” said McGill. “Everything positive offensively comes out of that.”

The Ohio High School Athletic Association running clock rule came into play in the second half.

The lone score of the half came when Cole connected on a 36-yard field goal.

Woodruff finished the game with 114 passing yards on eight completions. Nease had 92 rushing yards on eight carries and Berry recorded 82 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The Tiger defense saw Barik Ray lead the way with six tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss. Nease added two sacks.

Defensively for the Raiders, Blake Peterson had six tackles, Steele Boysel had four tackles and Joel Abbott added three tackles.

Both teams return to action Friday. WL-S visits Southeastern for a non-league game and Ben Logan travels to Kenton Ridge for a non-league contest.

TIGERS @ RAIDERS

WL-Salem 24 • 27 • 0 • 3 - 54

Benjamin Logan 0 • 0 • 0 • 0 - 0

TEAM STATS WL-S • BL

First downs 17 • 1

Total net yards 325 • 50

Rushes/yards 44/211 • 14/16

Passing 114 • 34

Comp-att-int 8-11-0 • 7-26-0

Punts/avg 2/41.5 • 9/29.7

Fumbles-lost 1-0 • 0-0

Penalties-yards 4-35 • 3-40