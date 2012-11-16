Tigers dodge Rams for OHC victory

West Liberty-Salem’s volleyball team held off vis- iting Greeneview for a four-set victory Thursday in Ohio Heritage Conference action. The Tigers won 25- 19, 25-14, 20-25, 25-19.

West Liberty-Salem’s Alex Burton goes up for a kill during Thursday’s home win over Greeneview. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The win boosts the Tigers to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the OHC North standings. The Rams fall to 4-2, 4-2.

Alex Burton fueled WL- Salem’s attack. She tallied 19 kills and 18 digs, was 10- 12 serving and 16-19 on serves received.

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!