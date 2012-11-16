Raiders only have themselves to blame for Brown saga

Antonio Brown could not co-exist with a Steelers organization that is one of the most classy and professional in all of sports. But the Raiders ignored all the red flags and welcomed Brown with open arms, prompting both sides to claim it would be a great marriage.

However, without even one game having transpired with Brown in a Raiders’ uniform, the decision has backfired.

In just more than a month’s time, Brown has missed practice time because of frostbite from a cryotherapy session, issues with the outdated helmet he wanted to wear and, now, as the result of an apparent spat with general manager Mike Mayock.

It appears Mayock has already run out of patience with Brown as he has reportedly threatened to suspend the receiver, which would allow the Raiders to get out of the big contract it paid Brown to come to Oakland.

