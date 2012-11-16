Lady Raiders break team record in win over Urbana

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team broke its own school record Thursday as it dominated visiting Urbana 160-191 at Liberty Hills Golf Club.

Benjamin Logan’s Mailiis Simovart chips during a match against Urbana on Thursday at Liberty Hills Golf Club. The Raiders broke their own school record in a 160-191 victory. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Raiders’ Mailiis Simovart and Sydney Wesson were co-match medalists after they shot even-par rounds of 35. Leeah Valentine and Gabrielle Schmidt carded 45s, Taylor Lafferty shot a 49, Willow Titus had a 53 and Olivia Hahn added a 55.

Indian Lake’s girls also com- peted, but did not record a team score. The Lakers’ Regan Ross tied the individual school record with her score of 36, while teammate Kayla Cummins added a 50.

