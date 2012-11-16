Raiders storm past Hillclimbers in 3 sets

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team handled host Urbana in straight sets Thursday 25-21, 25-16, 25-16 for a Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division win.

Benjamin Logan’s Bailey Shope keeps the ball alive during Thursday’s win over Urbana. (EXAMINER PHOTO | KEVIN ANDERSON)

The Raiders are 4-3 overall and start league play at 1-0, while the Hillclimbers fall to 3-5, 0-2.

Molly Vance paced Ben Logan’s attack with 10 kills, 11 points, two aces and six digs, Bailey Shope had five kills, 10 points, two aces, 12 digs and two blocks, Kylie Frazier tallied 10 kills, seven assists and eight digs and Lynzee Cronkleton added seven digs and dished out 12 assists.

For the full story and Complete VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!