Bellefontaine battles back for 5-set win over Riverside

After dropping the first two sets, Bellefontaine’s volleyball team came storming back against visiting Riverside on Saturday and grabbed a five-set non-league victory.

Bellefontaine’s Caitlin Hutchins hits the ball toward Riverside’s Sasha Stotler (8) and Rachel Knight (3) during the second set of their match Saturday at Bellefontaine High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Pirates took the first two sets 25-15, 25-23, but the Chiefs rallied to win the next three 25- 23, 29-27, 16-14.

The win improves BHS to 3-4 on the season as Riverside slides to 2-3.

Mullaney Yoder powered the Chiefs with 19 kills and six blocks, while Hannah Rader piled up 11 kills with two blocks. Lily Palmer dished out 34 assists for BHS as Sarah Starkey recorded three kills and Olivia Ullom added two kills.

