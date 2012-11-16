Bellefontaine’s McPherson earns feature win at Shady Bowl

Bellefontaine’s Logan McPherson claimed a feature win Saturday to highlight racing action at Shady Bowl Speedway while four other winners were crowned.

Logan McPherson of Bellefontaine won the Wooten Modified Series feature.

McPherson won the modified feature race ahead of Chris Parker, who settled for second.

The two were tied for the point lead entering Saturday’s race. Daniel McPherson, Buddy Townsend and fast qualifier Bill Burba filled the top five spots. Daniel McPherson was the dash victor with Jerry Stapleton win- ning the heat.

The late model feature saw plenty of crashes with a 20-car field. Buddy Townsend survived to claim the checkered flag and his second win of the season. Matt Parsons, Cody Robinson, Kenny George and fast qualifier Ryan Fleming rounded out the top five. Robinson took the dash with heats going to Jim Lewis Jr. and Jesse Gade.

