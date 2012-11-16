Week 1 Local Football

Raiders’ 2nd-half explosion jolts Cardinals

Benjamin Logan’s football team found itself in a tight game at halftime against Triad on Friday, but the visiting Raiders pulled away over the final two quarters for a 50-20 non-league victory on opening night.

Benjamin Logan’s Joel Abbott (3) tries to fend off Triad’s Cam Crabtree (5) and Derek Bails (9) after making a catch in the first quarter of Friday’s game at Triad High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Cardinals had a big second-quarter comeback to get within five points (25-20) at the break. However, Ben Logan outscored Triad 25-0 in the second half to secure the comfortable win.

It was the first time the two programs have met on the gridiron since 1996 when they were both members of the West Central Ohio Conference.

“We were slow to get started in some areas, so we hope to improve upon that throughout the week,” said BL head coach Jeff Fay. “Our defense played great. I’m super proud of the kids and their ability to adjust at the half and come out firing.”

Complete local HS football coverage in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!

Woodruff sparks Tigers to 41-0 pasting of Falcons

West Liberty-Salem’s football team opened the season in dynamic fashion Friday as it pounded visiting Graham 41-0 at Tiger Stadium.

West Liberty-Salem’s Holden Nease jumps on the ball after a blocked punt during the second quarter against Graham on Friday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

WL-S senior quarterback Trevor Woodruff delivered an efficient passing attack. He finished 12-of-15 for 265 passing yards and two touchdowns, while also running in a score.

In the first quarter, Woodruff threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Zach Rosedale. Ethan Cole’s extra-point kick put the Tigers ahead 7-0 with 7:29 left to play in the opening quarter.

Complete local HS football coverage in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!

Lakers unable to contain Spartans, Blubaugh in 42-21 loss

Indian Lake could not find an answer for Marion Pleasant standout running back Patrick Blubaugh on Friday.

The senior rolled up 187 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 25 carries to power the visiting Spartans to a 42-21 non-league victory over the Lakers in the season opener.

All of Pleasant’s scoring in the first half came via the shifty feet of Blubaugh. He had touchdown runs of 5, 1 and 59 yards in the first quarter to put the Spartans ahead 21-0.

Pictured in Saturday's Examiner: Indian Lake’s Austin Parker (24) works to shake free from Marion Pleasant’s Patrick Blubaugh (6) during the first quarter of their game Friday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Complete local HS football coverage in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!

Ansonia sinks Riverside 22-14 in double overtime

There were numerous character building moments for Riverisde’s football team on Friday in its season opener.

The Pirates rallied to tie the game in the fourth quarter against the host Tigers, but ultimately fell 22-14 in double overtime in a non-league battle.

“I told these guys they have nothing to hang their heads about,” said first-year Riverside head coach Bryce Hodge. “We could have easily folded, but they showed their character with how they responded. That is what we wanted to see.

“This was a learning moment for us. Our goals are still in front of us. You don’t lose the season in Week 1. I’m proud of how hard we played.”

Complete local HS football coverage in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!